Access to Care and Tools for Kids With Neurological Impairment: DeLuca’s Bills Signed Into Law

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- State Rep. Anthony DeLuca spearheaded three measures that Gov. Pritzker recently signed into law. These include a plan to ensure insurance coverage for children affected by neurological impairment.

“This is needed insurance coverage that is going to help families as they pursue treatment for their children,” DeLuca said. “I appreciate the bipartisan support for this effort, which is going to help increase access to care and tools that will improve the quality of life for a lot of kids.”

DeLuca introduced House Bill 3809. This will require that a group or individual policy of accident and health insurance provide coverage for children diagnosed with any disease, syndrome or disorder that includes low tone neuromuscular impairment, neurological impairment or cognitive impairment. Required coverage includes therapy, diagnostic testing, and necessary equipment. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure into law on Friday.

Additionally, Pritzker signed DeLuca’s Senate Bill 1570. This authorizes all municipalities and school districts to use the design-build delivery method for government construction contracts. This process will streamline government and save taxpayers money. Design-build is when the designer or architect of a project and the contractor for the completion of the project are the same person.

“This is a needed update to our laws that will help local governments and respect taxpayers,” DeLuca said. “We’re going to see cost-savings on projects and greater flexibility that will enable more responsible management.”

The governor also signed DeLuca’s House Bill 1367 which exempts licensed funeral directors and embalmers from continuing education requirements if they have been practicing for at least 40 years.