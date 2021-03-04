708 Calls Will Require 10 Digits for Local Dialing

Area Code 708. (AllAreaCodes.com)

FCC Orders Change to Clear Way for a 3-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Illinois Commerce Commission announced that effective October 24, 2021, phone customers in the 309, 618, and 708 area codes will be required to use 10-digit dialing (or 1+10-digit) when making local calls to ensure users can dial 988 to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting in July 2022.

On July 16, 2020 the Federal Communications Commission adopted an order (FCC 20-100) approving 988 as the abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, starting July 16, 2022. Additionally, the Order requires all telecommunications carriers, Interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol (VolP) providers, and one-way VolP providers (covered providers) to make any network changes necessary to support 988 as the abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.The FCC also ordered any area code that has a 988 prefix assigned and has 7-digit local dialing to be transitioned to 10-digit local dialing. There are 37 states and 83 area codes impacted by this Order where 988 is a working prefix.

Beginning April 24, 2021, all customers in the entire 309 and 618 area codes should start dialing the area code + telephone number for all local calls in the 308 and 618 area codes and 1+area code+ telephone number for local calls in the 708 area code. All services, automatic dialing equipment or other types of equipment (life safety systems, fax machines, fire or burglar alarms, mobile contact lists, call forwarding, etc.) that are programmed to complete local calls using only 7-digit numbers will need to be reprogrammed to complete calls to 10-digit numbers.

Any local phone call made by dialing 7-digits will not go through after October 24, 2021 in any of the three area codes and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. Customers will not have to change phone numbers and the price of the call will not change due to the dialing change.

Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline until July 16, 2020 when the dialing “988” will route calls.

Those who wish to learn more may visit the FCC website https://www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline. Answers to Frequently Asked Questions can also be found on the ICC website.

Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline today.

Veterans should Press 1 to be connected with the Veterans Crisis Line.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available today, providing suicide prevention and mental health crisis assistance at 1-800-273-8255 and through online chats. 988 is not a nationwide calling code right now. The Veterans Crisis Line is available today, providing Veteran-specific suicide prevention and crisis assistance at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1), by texting 838255, and through online chats at veteranscrisisline.net. FCC

This is news from the Illinois Commerce Commission.