Greyhound Bus Crash in Highland, IL, Leaves 3 Dead, 14 Injured

ENEWSPF- Early Wednesday, a Greyhound bus and three tractor-trailers collided in Highland, Illinois, leaving three people dead and 14 injured.
The bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 a.m. when it crashed into the three semis, Illinois State Police said, citing an initial investigation.
Four people were taken to the hospital by helicopter and at least 10 others were taken by ambulance, state police said in a news release. Police did not immediately release details about those who were injured and killed.
No one in the three trucks was injured in the crash near the city of Highland about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis, police said.3 dead and 14 injured in southern Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and tractor-trailers, police say
“State Police spokesperson Melaney Arnold said those killed and injured were all on the Greyhound bus,” the Associated Press reports. “She was not sure if the bus driver was among those killed or injured or if all of those involved were passengers.”
“Highland is a city in Madison County, Illinois, United States. The population was 9,991 at the 2020 census. Highland is a part of the Metro-East region of the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area.” (Highland, Illinois)
