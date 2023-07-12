Greyhound Bus Crash in Highland, IL, Leaves 3 Dead, 14 Injured

ENEWSPF- Early Wednesday, a Greyhound bus and three tractor-trailers collided in Highland, Illinois, leaving three people dead and 14 injured.

From the Chicago Tribune:

The bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 a.m. when it crashed into the three semis, Illinois State Police said, citing an initial investigation.

Four people were taken to the hospital by helicopter and at least 10 others were taken by ambulance, state police said in a news release. Police did not immediately release details about those who were injured and killed.

No one in the three trucks was injured in the crash near the city of Highland about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis, police said.