Obituary: William A. Nicoll

William A. Nicoll.

William A. Nicoll, 100, of Frankfort, Indiana joined his Lord February 20, 2020, at Wesley Manor. He was born in 1919 in Owatonna, Minnesota to William R. and Nellie (Loomis) Nicoll. He married Mary Louise Howard in 1942; she preceded him in death in 1981. He subsequently married Ruth (Laque) Bruehl in 1983; she preceded him in death in 2011.

U.S. Army Medical Corps Branch Plaque

William graduated from DePauw University & Boston Theological Seminary. He also attended Harvard. He was a veteran of WWII earning a Bronze Star as a 1st Lieutenant serving in the Army Medical Corp. He was a United Methodist minister for churches in the following cities in Illinois: Evergreen Park, Zion, Oregon, South Lawn in Chicago, Prophetstown-where he supervised construction of a new church, Stockton-where he supervised construction of an education wing, Rockford and churches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, before retiring after 36 years of service. William was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. He was a president of family counsel at Wesley Manor, a member of Singing Saints, videotaped chapel services until his100th birthday, past president of Rotary in Evergreen Park, Ill., and was a chairman and helped organize Waukegan Crisis Intervention Hotline, Contact, in the 1970s. In Oregon, he helped establish Blackhawk retirement apartments, and volunteer ambulance service, serving as a driver/attendant. While serving in the Rock River Conference in Northern Illinois, William served on committees to secure insurance and pensions for pastors. William served his God faithfully, shepherded his family and his congregations, pursued equality and justice, and supported causes to save nature and the planet.

William is survived by his children; Dale William (Marilyn) Nicoll of Concord, California and Jane (Dr. Carl) Nicoll Stover of Park Forest, Ill.; step-children; Dr. Richard A. Bruehl (Nancy Stott) of Brentwood, Tenn., Step daughter-in-law Ellen Bruehl, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, nephew James Zartman of Chicago, and brother and sister-in-law John & Ann Howard, Mt. Vernon, IL.; five grandsons, 4 great-grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, and 12 step-great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Corwin, and sisters, Louvinia Zartman and Josephine Broholm, stepdaughter, Marcia Kauten, stepson, Robert A. Bruehl II, nephews, Harvey Zartman and Corwin “Bob” Nicoll II, and nieces, Grace and Nancy Nicoll and Sandra Zartman Nason.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Grace United Protestant Church, 266 Somonauk Street, Park Forest, Illinois. An earlier service was held on March 4, 2020, in Frankfort, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made in William’s honor to Wesley Manor, Frankfort, IN. The family requests no flowers or plants.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.

Obituaries can be of any length and include any number of photographs. If there are more than four photographs we will create a gallery. Obituaries are never “unpublished.” Link(s) to GoFundMe or funeral homes and/or places of worship are permitted, including embedded Google Maps for directions. There is a one-time fee of $75 for publication.