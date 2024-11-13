Obituary: Dr. Elmer Lee Washington

Dr. Elmer L. Washington, Sr., PhD

October 18, 1935 – November 2, 2024

Dr. Elmer Lee Washington, Sr., passed away in Hazel Crest, Illinois, on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024. He was born October 18th, 1935, in Houston, Texas, to Daisy Belle White and Butler Washington. Dr. Washington grew up in Austin, Texas, where he excelled academically. He attended Texas Southern University and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry. He then moved to Chicago to earn his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1966.

Elmer met his wife, Anna, in Chicago, Illinois. They married in 1960 and raised their family – daughter, Lisa, and son, Elmer Lee Jr., in Park Forest, Illinois, where they remained for over forty years.

Elmer joined Chicago State University as a professor in 1969. He worked there for over 30 years and held several positions, including – Dean of Natural Science and Mathematics, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Vice President for Research and Development, and Acting Vice President for Student Affairs.

Distinguished Posts of Dr. Elmer Lee Washington, Sr.

Elmer was proud to serve as the union president at Chicago State University – University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100.

Following his retirement from teaching, he served as a member of the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) for twelve years. The IBHE recognized his leadership and service to Illinois students in 2014.

Elmer was active in his community and church. He served as a member of the Board of Directors for Jackson Park Hospital for more than twenty years and as the President of the Kiwanis Club of Park Forest. In 2008, Elmer was inducted into the Park Forest Hall of Fame to recognize his consistent and substantial service to Park Forest, including his leadership at Faith United Protestant Church and South Suburban PADS.

Elmer leaves to celebrate his life: his wife, daughter, son, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

