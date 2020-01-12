Library: Job Opening in kids’ zone

The Park Forest Public Library is now hiring. (ENEWSPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library has a job opening for a Library Assistant to work in the kids’ zone.

The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service skills, be friendly, enthusiastic, flexible and possess a great work ethic with the potential for advancement in your position.

Duties include, but are not limited to: Working in a public service area fulfilling daily tasks, assisting with patron needs, assisting in Library programs, shelving materials, and performing readers’ advisory.

According to information provided by the Library, the ideal candidate must be available to work daytime, evenings, and weekends.

Qualifications

Completion of two years of college or equivalent work experience. Two years’ experience in customer service environment, library experience desirable. Access to transportation required. Evening and weekend hours required.

Skills and Abilities

Ability to work and communicate effectively with the public and Library staff in a friendly, approachable and tactful manner.

Ability and willingness to learn, ready to embrace new technology. Ability to follow written and oral instructions. Ability to complete tasks with great attention to detail. Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks. Ability to bend, stoop, lift, and carry. Ability to push a fully loaded book cart.

Duties and Responsibilities ( Illustrative not inclusive)

Use a computer-based system to perform searches for library materials. Performs opening and closing duties. Provide friendly assistance and advisory services to patrons. Greet patrons as they enter to make a positive first impression. Assist with creating and prepping project material for projects and special programs. Assist with programs and special events as assigned. Shelve materials and read shelves as assigned.

Schedule

Part-Time. 15-20 hours a week. Includes the ability to work a flexible schedule.

Including evenings and weekends.

If interested please bring your resume to open interviews in the Library’s Conference Room on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, January 21st – 10:30 am-12:30 pm

Thursday, January 23rd – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm